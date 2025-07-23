Could Jacob DeGrom Make a Stunning Return to the Mets?

NEW YORK, NY – Right-hander Jacob DeGrom returned to the MLB All-Star Game this month, marking his first selection since leaving the New York Mets. After demonstrating his elite pitching abilities, speculation arises about a potential reunion with the Mets.

The New York Post’s Joel Sherman first suggested this possibility in June, noting it might be an unlikely move. DeGrom has a full no-trade clause and has settled his family in Dallas, presenting challenges for any trade. Moreover, he is owed $75 million over the next two years and has faced health issues. Nonetheless, Sherman believes that acquiring DeGrom might be worth the risk.

“When he pitches, he still pitches great,” Sherman stated. DeGrom boasts a remarkable 179 ERA-plus during the season, surpassing his already outstanding career average of 157.

Should the Mets decide to pursue DeGrom, a hypothetical trade might involve sending middle infielder Jeremy Rodriguez and left-hander Jonathan Santucci to the Texas Rangers, while the Mets would receive DeGrom along with $10 million in cash considerations to cushion the financial impact.

DeGrom, who is currently 9-2 with a 2.32 ERA, has shown he can still be an ace despite turning 37 years old. If he performs well, DeGrom could earn All-Star nominations throughout his contract, which runs until 2027, with a $20 million club option for 2028.

This season, DeGrom has been solid, with 9 wins in 112.1 innings. However, he has experienced a decrease in strikeouts, although he still averages over one strikeout per inning.

The Mets, currently close in the playoff race, hold a record of 55-42 and have a dominant home record of 33-14. While DeGrom would enhance their staff, addressing their center field need is also crucial. Cedric Mullins from the Baltimore Orioles has been identified as a potential target, alongside left-handed pitcher Gregory Soto.

Mullins, despite a .218 batting average, has maintained a .713 OPS and could provide much-needed offensive support. Likewise, Soto, with a 3.74 ERA this season, would strengthen the Mets’ bullpen as they look to manage their pitching stability.

The Mets’ pursuit of DeGrom and other key players reflects their aim to bolster the roster as the trade deadline approaches, and a return to New York for DeGrom could redefine their postseason aspirations.