Could Maria Steen Become Ireland’s Next President as a Devout Catholic?

DUBLIN, Ireland — A unique political challenge awaits Maria Steen as she seeks to become Ireland’s next president. With strong Catholic views on contentious issues like abortion and same-sex marriage, Steen’s candidacy raises questions about the role of faith in modern Irish politics. She hopes to secure the presidency in an election scheduled for Oct. 24.

Steen, who is not widely known outside Ireland, has gained visibility through her role in major recent referendum debates. She argued against same-sex marriage in 2015, but the referendum passed with 62.07% voting in favor. Steen also opposed the repeal of the Eighth Amendment in 2018, with Irish citizens voting 66.40% in favor of repeal.

In prior constitutional referendums on family definitions, she debated the then-Tánaiste (Deputy Prime Minister) Simon Coveney, emerging victorious. Steen is closely affiliated with the Iona Institute, a think tank that promotes Catholic sensibilities in society, which has received mixed reactions from the public.

Maria Steen is well-connected; she is the niece of a former senator and married to a senior legal figure. The couple has five children, whom she homeschools. Steen is also a vocal advocate for Catholic beliefs, emphasizing the importance of prayer in her community.

Historically, most presidents of Ireland have been Catholic, reflecting the nation’s demographics, where 78% identified as Catholic in the 2022 census. Ireland’s future presidents may approach Catholicism differently; however, Steen intends to be a candidate whose faith prominently expresses itself in her campaign.

She announced her intention to run for president in August, seeking to present herself as an independent candidate amid widespread public displeasure with political institutions. To secure a place on the ballot, Steen must garner support from either 20 members of the Oireachtas or four local councils, a difficult task for independent candidates.

Current frontrunners include former Gaelic football coach Barry O'Sullivan, backed by Fianna Fáil, and Fine Gael politician Helen McCarthy. Early reports indicate Steen faces challenges in gaining the necessary support from the Oireachtas, which may hinder her bid for presidency.

Despite these challenges, Steen has received encouragement from unexpected quarters. Notably, journalist John Smith commented on Sept. 8, suggesting that the election would benefit from a “serious conservative Catholic” voice. His remarks highlighted the democratic role Steen has played in past social debates.

With a deadline of Sept. 24 to secure her candidacy support, Steen’s upcoming challenges will determine whether an avowed Catholic can indeed hold the highest office in 21st-century Ireland.