Entertainment
Could Natalie Portman Return as Sabé in Star Wars?
LOS ANGELES, CA — Fans of the Star Wars franchise often speculate about the return of Natalie Portman, who famously portrayed Padmé Amidala in the prequel trilogy. With her pivotal role in the saga, Portman’s return could reinvigorate the character and expand her story. Recently, some fans have suggested that Portman could return as Sabé, Padmé’s loyal handmaiden, instead.
Sabé, played by Keira Knightley in 1999’s Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, has become an increasingly intriguing character in the Star Wars universe. She was not only a handmaiden who acted as a decoy for Padmé, but she also became her closest friend and confidante. The dedication Sabé shows for Padmé is remarkable, often putting her life at risk for her friend.
In the novel Queen’s Peril, a significant moment highlights Sabé’s devotion when she states she’d rather be second to Padmé than first to anyone else. This dynamic creates an intense bond between the two characters that goes beyond friendship.
If Portman were to portray Sabé, it would allow her to maintain the character’s visual likeness while exploring a new dynamic. Portman has proven her ability to handle complex roles, such as in Black Swan, which showcased her extraordinary physicality and emotional depth.
Sabé’s story continues post-prequels, particularly in the Darth Vader comics, where she seeks justice for Padmé’s death. Her drive leads her to confront Vader, revealing that she is intent on redeeming him, reflecting Padmé’s belief in compassion.
Considering the ample untold stories of Sabé, a return by Portman could captivate both old and new Star Wars fans. However, with Disney’s shifting focus, uncertainty remains about the future of the character. Nonetheless, the potential for a new chapter in the Star Wars universe with Portman at the helm of Sabé’s narrative has fans eagerly waiting.
