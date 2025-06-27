Could a Pitch Black iPhone Be on the Horizon?

CUpertino, CA – Rumors are swirling that Apple may reintroduce a pitch black color option for its upcoming iPhone 17 models. This comes after a series of leaked images by prominent leaker Maijin Bu showcasing what the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Air might look like.

The devices, depicted in sleek black glass, highlight an elegant design that features a super-wide camera bump. If this color were available, it could very well be the choice of fictional spy James Bond himself. However, it is important to note that these images are likely of dummy units rather than actual production models.

Bu previously shared a video displaying one of these dummy models, stirring excitement among Apple enthusiasts. “These could just be conceptual designs based on leaks, but the interest in a black iPhone has certainly been reignited,” he said.

While the pitch black color has garnered attention, it remains unclear whether the new colorway will make it to the final production models expected to be unveiled by Apple in September. Rumors from April indicated that Apple may introduce new color options along with the iPhone 17 series, but concrete details are still limited.

Beyond the color, the iPhone 17 Pro is rumored to feature significant upgrades, including a potential new design, improved cameras, and the introduction of Apple’s next generation A19 Pro chip. Analysts anticipate that Apple is aiming to impress consumers with changes that may include a more powerful processor and advanced camera features.

Phil Schiller, an industry analyst, remarked, “Apple has consistently focused on the Pro models in recent years, and we can expect that trend to continue with innovative enhancements.”

As for pricing, the figures remain uncertain. Earlier reports suggested a price increase due to potential tariffs on imported components, particularly from China. These tariffs could impact not only the cost of the iPhone models but also Apple’s overall pricing strategy.

Anticipation is building as we approach the September launch. If these rumors prove true, the iPhone 17 Pro may redefine Apple’s aesthetic alongside its technical capabilities, but until official details are released, fans will have to settle for speculation.