Who Could Replace Max Verstappen at Red Bull?

(Milton Keynes, England) Max Verstappen‘s future with Red Bull Racing is generating significant speculation, even though he has a contract that runs until 2028. The current world champion has been dominant, accruing 347 points in the last year while his competitors lag far behind. His departure could greatly impact the team, and Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is undoubtedly considering potential replacements.

Verstappen has a performance clause that might allow him to leave if he falls below fourth in the championship after the Hungarian Grand Prix. This adds another layer of urgency for Red Bull to prepare for a scenario without their star driver.

The Red Bull driver program has successfully produced top talent, including Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo, and it may also provide the solution for Verstappen’s potential exit. Currently, Isack Hadjar, after a positive showing in his F1 career, stands out as a leading candidate for promotion. However, questions linger about whether he will be ready for the top team when the time comes.

Liam Lawson, who previously struggled at Red Bull, showcased his potential with a sixth-place finish in Austria, hinting he might be a viable option if given more experience. Meanwhile, Arvid Lindblad, who is working toward eligibility for Formula 1, represents another promising prospect from the Red Bull system.

Horner’s strategy may also include external candidates. Young drivers like George Russell, whose contract situation with Mercedes is uncertain, could be considered. Russell’s known race-winning capability could make him an intriguing option, albeit a short-term one.

As speculation swirls around Verstappen’s future, the stakes are high for Red Bull Racing. They face the pressing question of how to maintain their competitive edge should their lead driver decide to leave. The focus now shifts to Horner and his strategy to navigate this uncertainty.