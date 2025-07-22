Councillors Urge Nottingham to Cancel Marilyn Manson’s Concert

West Bridgford, England — A campaign group and city councillors are urging Nottingham City Council to reconsider the decision to host notorious heavy metal musician Marilyn Manson at the Motorpoint Arena this November. The call comes after Manson’s UK tour faced cancellations due to prior allegations made against him.

The first leg of Manson’s UK tour was set for Brighton on October 26 but was called off in June following public pressure and dropped allegations. Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, is scheduled to perform in Nottingham on November 2, leading to outcry from various local leaders.

Alex Norris, Labour MP for Nottingham North and Kimberley, addressed a letter to the Motorpoint Arena urging them to reconsider the booking. He expressed his concerns about the implications of hosting Manson.

Bjorn, co-founder of Male Allies Challenging Sexism (MACS), voiced disappointment regarding the council’s silence on this matter. He stated, “Nottingham is one of the councils and cities that makes a lot of noise about it,” referring to issues surrounding gender and violence.

Another local advocate, Jeff from Nuthall, who helps support survivors of domestic abuse, emphasized the council’s need for moral leadership. “I think the council should be showing some moral leadership,” he remarked. “It is disappointing for organizations not to comment in this day and age.”

Georgia Power, a Labour councillor from Bestwood ward, confirmed she would directly raise these concerns with the council while pushing for the event’s cancellation, emphasizing the negative impact such concerts can have on women.

Similarly, Castle ward Councillor Matt Shannon expressed his opposition to the arena’s decision to host Manson and plans to encourage them to reverse their booking.

The Motorpoint Arena has refrained from commenting, while a council spokesman asserted that the arena operates independently from the city council regarding event programming.

Following a prolonged investigation into allegations of sexual assault and domestic violence, US prosecutors announced in January that they would not file charges against Manson due to insufficient evidence and the age of the allegations.

Nathan Hochman, Los Angeles County District Attorney, stated that the allegations pertained to incidents occurring between 2009 and 2011, which Manson has vehemently denied, labeling them as “falsehoods.”