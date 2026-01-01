News
Countdown Begins for New Year’s Celebrations in Chile
SANTIAGO, Chile — As the clock ticks down to midnight, families across Chile are preparing to welcome 2026 with cheers and celebrations. The New Year festivities will officially begin at 12:00 a.m. on January 1, 2026, marking a time for hope and new opportunities.
One of the most frequently asked questions this evening is: how much time is left until New Year’s? To prevent any confusion, the Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service of the Navy (SHOA) provides a real-time resource for checking the exact time.
Chile observes different time zones between Easter Island, Salas y Gómez Island, and the mainland. It is crucial for residents and visitors to know the official time when celebrating. For accurate timekeeping, people can visit the official website of La Hora Oficial.
In addition to the New Year celebrations, fans of the popular Netflix series “Stranger Things” are in for a treat as the last episode of the show’s fifth season is set to premiere tonight at 10:00 p.m. in Chile. After weeks of anticipation, the final chapter will bring closure to the series that has captivated audiences for nearly a decade.
Fans have already seen the first seven episodes released in two previous volumes, with the latest three episodes premiering on December 25. Tonight’s episode, titled “The Rightside Up,” will run for 2 hours and 8 minutes, showcasing the climactic conclusion of the beloved series.
As families wrap up last-minute shopping for Feasts and prepare for the new year, local businesses have adjusted their hours to give employees time to celebrate. Major supermarkets will close early, making this weekend the last opportunity for many to purchase holiday essentials before the holiday closures on January 1, a national holiday.
