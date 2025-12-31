Countdown to New Year 2026: Events Across Knoxville and Beyond

Knoxville, Tennessee – As the countdown to 2026 begins, residents are gearing up for a lively New Year’s Eve filled with diverse events throughout the city. From parties to themed performances, there are plenty of options for everyone looking to ring in the new year in style.

Leslie Bateman has compiled an extensive list of happenings that cater to all tastes and preferences. Central Cinema will showcase a special screening at 6 p.m. featuring popular films, while the Tennessee Theatre will host a performance starting at 7:30 p.m. Attendees can also check out the Marble City Band from 9 p.m. to midnight at 101 S. Central St.

In addition, the Crowne Plaza Knoxville Downtown offers a gathering starting at 6 p.m., and those seeking a late-night vibe can enjoy DJ sets at venues like the Birdhouse Knoxville and Eros Knoxville, where RSVP is required. For something unconventional, the LunaVerse at 940 Blackstock Ave invites locals to a unique warehouse rave.

Notably, Oak Ridge is also joining the festivities with a free Atomic Ball drop at Bissell Park, accompanied by live music from the Jaystorm Project and a variety of food trucks from 7 p.m. to midnight.

If outdoor activities are more appealing, guided hikes at the University of Tennessee Arboretum will take place on New Year’s Day, offering both easy and challenging trails starting at 9 a.m. Attendees are reminded to bring water and pets are not allowed.

For those preferring a relaxed evening, Schulz Brau will host a free event featuring a livestream from Germany at 6 p.m., followed by a dance party and a midnight toast to welcome the New Year.

As the city prepares for another year filled with promise and celebration, it’s clear that there’s something for everyone to enjoy. With exciting options available, locals and visitors alike are encouraged to join in the festive spirit as they usher in 2026.