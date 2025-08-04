Entertainment
Countdown Producer Reflects on Writing Experience, Hints at Future Seasons
LOS ANGELES, CA – Derek Haas, the showrunner of Prime Video‘s new series Countdown, recently discussed the challenges and joys of writing the entire first season himself. With eight of ten episodes released, the series has generated significant viewer interest and buzz.
In an interview, Haas emphasized his unique experience of writing all ten episodes, noting that it felt like writing chapters for a novel. ‘I’d never done that before on a TV show,’ he said. ‘It was almost like a challenge, but it was really fun to do it.’
The cast includes Jensen Ackles as LAPD Detective Mark Meachum, Jessica Camacho as DEA Agent Amber Oliveras, and Eric Dane as FBI SAC Nathan Blythe, among others. Haas praised the cast, referring to them as an ’embarrassment of riches’ who brought his words to life, transforming them into three-dimensional characters.
As the show continues to capture audiences, the possibility of a second season looms large. Haas revealed that he has not yet considered whether he would write all scripts again if Countdown is renewed. ‘Honestly, I haven’t thought past getting this first one launched,’ he said.
Currently, the show airs Wednesdays, with viewers encouraged to continue tuning in to boost renewal chances. With a blend of action and character depth, Countdown is proving to be a promising addition to Prime Video’s lineup.
Haas concluded with optimism, indicating he would be open to exploring future writing arrangements. ‘I really enjoyed doing it, but I also loved working with writing teams, which I’d done many times in the past. So that’s a great question for the future. Ask me again in a year.’
Recent Posts
- Trump Claims Job Report Revisions Are a ‘Scam,’ Fires BLS Commissioner
- England Nears Victory in Tense Fifth Test Against India
- Nintendo to Showcase Metroid Prime 4 at Fan Expo Canada 2025
- David Roach, Singer of Junkyard, Dies at 59 After Cancer Battle
- Lottery Results for Cash4Life and Other Draw Games Released
- Jaiswal’s Century Leads India to Series-Balancing Position Against England
- Cleveland Browns Claim Former Falcons Tackle Zierer Off Waivers
- Severe Storm Hits Cheyenne, Causes Extensive Damage with Hail and Funnel Clouds
- Barcelona Seeks Third Straight Win Against Daegu FC in Pre-Season
- Hints and Answers for Today’s NYT Connections Puzzle Revealed
- Severe Storms Hit North Texas as Heat Returns Next Week
- Macon Man Arrested for Stealing Lottery Tickets from Local Gas Stations
- Air Quality Alerts Issued Across Midwest and Northeast Due to Canadian Wildfires
- 20-Year-Old Student Detained by ICE After Visa Hearing in NYC
- Noah Hawley Brings Alien Franchise to TV with New Series
- Ioan Gruffudd Remembers Julian McMahon and Their Fantastic Four Legacy
- Navigating Workplace Injuries: A Guide to Charlotte Workers Compensation Lawyers
- Josh Allen Discusses MVP Award and Team Goals Ahead of New Season
- Danone Sues Chobani Over Trademark Infringement in Cold Brew Packaging
- Compensation Scheme For Car Finance Mis-Selling Set To Launch Next Year