Countdown Producer Reflects on Writing Experience, Hints at Future Seasons

LOS ANGELES, CA – Derek Haas, the showrunner of Prime Video‘s new series Countdown, recently discussed the challenges and joys of writing the entire first season himself. With eight of ten episodes released, the series has generated significant viewer interest and buzz.

In an interview, Haas emphasized his unique experience of writing all ten episodes, noting that it felt like writing chapters for a novel. ‘I’d never done that before on a TV show,’ he said. ‘It was almost like a challenge, but it was really fun to do it.’

The cast includes Jensen Ackles as LAPD Detective Mark Meachum, Jessica Camacho as DEA Agent Amber Oliveras, and Eric Dane as FBI SAC Nathan Blythe, among others. Haas praised the cast, referring to them as an ’embarrassment of riches’ who brought his words to life, transforming them into three-dimensional characters.

As the show continues to capture audiences, the possibility of a second season looms large. Haas revealed that he has not yet considered whether he would write all scripts again if Countdown is renewed. ‘Honestly, I haven’t thought past getting this first one launched,’ he said.

Currently, the show airs Wednesdays, with viewers encouraged to continue tuning in to boost renewal chances. With a blend of action and character depth, Countdown is proving to be a promising addition to Prime Video’s lineup.

Haas concluded with optimism, indicating he would be open to exploring future writing arrangements. ‘I really enjoyed doing it, but I also loved working with writing teams, which I’d done many times in the past. So that’s a great question for the future. Ask me again in a year.’