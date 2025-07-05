Counting Crows Spark Nostalgia at Central Pennsylvania Show

Grantville, Pennsylvania — The Counting Crows took the stage at Hollywood Casino on Thursday night, captivating a crowd of devoted fans. The band, known as one of the biggest pop rock acts of the 1990s, continues to tour and produce new music, including their latest album, “Butter Miracle: The Complete Sweets.”

Lead singer Adam Duritz and his core bandmates, including guitarists David Bryson and Charlie Gillingham, have kept the lineup stable since the early 2000s. The band’s journey started in the San Francisco Bay area in the early ’90s, and they have not shied away from performing, with recent tours rekindling their connection with long-time fans.

The concert featured a mix of new songs and beloved hits. The band opened with “Spaceman in Tulsa,” followed by “Mrs. Potter’s Lullaby” and the iconic “Mr. Jones,” igniting cheers from the audience. Duritz’s ability to blend new material with nostalgic favorites created a memorable atmosphere.

Duritz, known for his introspective lyrics, touched upon his personal challenges during the performance, but expressed that he has found contentment in his music and with his bandmates. “I appreciate it after all these years,” he said, thanking the audience for their continued support.

As the show continued, Duritz showcased his versatility by performing Taylor Swift‘s “the 1” on piano, followed by the heartfelt “A Long December.” The setlist highlighted several new tracks from the band’s first album in a decade, demonstrating their evolution while honoring their roots.

The evening ended with a rousing three-song encore, including the hit “Hangingaround” and concluded with “Holiday in Spain,” where Duritz thanked the audience, making it clear that the Counting Crows are still very much present in the music scene.