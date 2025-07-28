Country Singer Gavin Adcock Caught in Wild Stage Incident

ANDERSON, S.C. — Gavin Adcock, a rising star in country music, found himself in the spotlight again during a performance over the weekend. The singer interrupted his show at the “Rock the Country” event to confront security guards who were attempting to escort his father out of the venue.

While performing, Adcock noticed the commotion and leapt off the stage. “Hey, you better let go of that man right there!” he shouted, referring to his father, prompting the crowd to cheer in support. Videos from the event show the situation escalating rapidly, with Adcock making pointed remarks toward security before returning to his performance.

In a video posted on Instagram, Adcock claimed that his father was confronted for no valid reason. “My family had been standing there for 17 songs, not causing any problems,” he explained. “But when that guy got in my dad’s face, it was time to stand up for family.” His remarks targeted Nickelback’s sound guy, saying he instigated the issue.

As the incident unfolded, Adcock did not shy away from colorful language, addressing both security and the so-called troublemaker in the crowd. “You’re going to lose your job, you stupid bum!” he added before claiming that he was merely defending his father’s honor.

The confrontation has sparked conversations among fans, many siding with Adcock for his loyalty toward his family. The singer later resumed his performance, garnering cheers and chants from the audience.