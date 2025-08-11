Entertainment
Country Star Bryan Bids Farewell to Kansas City Amid Fan Feud
Kansas City, Missouri — Country singer-songwriter Luke Bryan announced on August 8 that he will never perform in Kansas City again, following a fiery exchange with fans of the local football team, the Kansas City Chiefs. The incident unfolded on social media, where Bryan, a known Philadelphia Eagles supporter, took a jab at Chiefs fans.
In his post, Bryan remarked, “Where are all the three-peat people from last year?” referring to the Chiefs’ unsuccessful attempt to win three consecutive Super Bowl titles. This comment ignited a mix of responses from Chiefs fans, many reacting with anger and criticism.
One fan posted, “3 Super Bowl wins in 5 seasons. Eagles have won 2 in their 70-year history. Sit down Eagles fan from Oklahoma,” showcasing the heated responses Bryan received on his X account. Another added, “Just another abusive Eagles fan, nothing to see here.” Amidst the backlash, Bryan doubled down, stating, “Please understand I will never play in Kansas City,” indicating his desire to refrain from future performances in the city.
The country star amplified the feud with another tweet, saying, “I’ll be about to finish my show and then get a taunting call if I play at that stadium.” One user even urged him to remove his live track “Fifth of May – Live from Kansas City” from his album. Bryan responded, saying, “Done, brother,” although the song remained available on streaming platforms as of August 10.
In a follow-up tweet, Bryan humorously stated, “Bro all u have to do to piss off a Chiefs fan is play a fair game of football.” He later reassured his fans, tweeting, “Guys it’s okay to talk trash to each other about football; y’all are weird as hell.” Despite his banter with Chiefs supporters, Bryan mentioned he plans to perform in a nearby city, Bonner Springs, next year, showing he is not entirely shutting the door on the Kansas City area.
This isn’t the first time Bryan has faced backlash online. Last September, he deleted his account after posting a comparison between artists Taylor Swift and Kanye West, later stating he was under the influence when he made the comments. In that instance, he apologized, clarifying he did not mean to offend any fans of Swift.
Recent Posts
- Jennifer Aniston Reflects on Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s Love Triangle
- Sinner Advances After Suspenseful Cincinnati Match Against Diallo
- Kylie Jenner Celebrates Lavish 28th Birthday Surrounded by Friends
- Madison Keys Wins Thrilling Tiebreak at Cincinnati Open
- Santos Triumphs Over Cruzeiro in Thrilling Match
- Rangers Face Diamondbacks in Key Matchup at Globe Life Field
- Tom Hanks Honors Apollo 13’s Jim Lovell Following His Death
- Small Plane Crashes at Kalispell Airport, Injuries Reported
- Phillies Roll into Cincinnati After Sweeping Rangers
- Fantasy Baseball Projections for Upcoming Matchups
- Kanye West’s YEEZY Store Reopens After Controversy
- Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks Amid Moonlight Challenges
- Tesla Unveils Longest-Range Model 3 for Chinese Market
- Upcoming MLB Series to Shape Playoff Contenders’ Fortunes
- Multnomah County Declares Emergency Amid High Heat Forecast
- Veteran Driver Robbie Brewer Dies During Race at Bowman Gray Stadium
- AI Disrupts Job Market for Recent Computer Science Graduates
- FDA Issues Major Recall of Popular Power Stick Deodorants Nationwide
- Trump’s Indifference to TikTok Ban Grows Amid Trade Talks
- Grow a Garden Unveils Exciting Cooking Event with New Recipes