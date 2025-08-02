Entertainment
Country Stars Laugh Off Wardrobe Malfunctions on Social Media
SEATTLE, WA — Country singer Miranda Lambert took to social media to address a wardrobe malfunction after her on-stage appearance in a denim miniskirt drew attention during a concert on July 25. In a humorous TikTok posted on July 30, Lambert, 41, quipped, “It ain’t my fault when I’m walkin jaws dropping like ooooo ahhhh.”
Lambert’s post featured footage of her strutting toward the stage. She added, “I’ve been warning y’all about my backyard swagger since 2014 😊,” and received a wave of positive reactions from fans. One follower praised her, saying, “She wins the internet today. Best. Clap. back. Ever!!!” Another added, “Miranda. I saw it and immediately thought GOALS. Your hamstrings and glutes had me jealous!!”
Lambert was not alone in facing wardrobe mishaps. Country singer Maren Morris, 34, also poked fun at her own outfit issue earlier in July. While performing at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in New Jersey on July 16, Morris nearly revealed too much wearing a denim skirt with a wide slit.
Shortly after the incident, Morris shared a TikTok video asking her followers, “Hey guyz anything weird happen?!?!” She could be seen playing Cardi B‘s “WAP” in the background as she joked about the mishap, saying, “I think I’ll frame the skirt.”
These incidents highlight the lighter side of celebrity life, showing that even stars can have fashion faux pas. Lambert’s TikTok video came shortly after concertgoers got a peek at her outfit. Her miniskirt featured a relaxed fit, cinched waist, and unique embroidery.
In her TikTok, Lambert wore a graphic T-shirt adorned with fringes, black cowgirl boots, and a stylish tan hat. Her hair was styled in loose curls, complementing her bold glam look.
Wardrobe malfunctions are not uncommon in the entertainment world, with other celebrities like Jennifer Garner and Nicki Minaj also experiencing embarrassing incidents on stage. But in true fashion, Lambert and Morris have turned their wardrobe blunders into moments of humor and connection with their fans.
