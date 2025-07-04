Couple Celebrates Unprecedented Jeopardy! Wins Amid Controversy

Portland, Maine – Jason Singer became the champion of the popular quiz show Jeopardy! on July 1, four years after his wife, Susan McMillan, won the title. This victory may mark them as the first married couple to each win in their own right, according to the show’s producers.

Jason Singer walked away with $22,401 in prize money during the episode. His wife, McMillan, previously won $35,600 during her appearance in 2021. Ahead of his big win, McMillan provided her husband with critical advice on buzzer timing. “I told him he really needs to be on point with the buzzer timing,” she stated during an interview aired on July 2, emphasizing that most contestants have extensive knowledge.

Jason credited his wife’s influence as crucial preparation for his performance. “Just the fact of being her husband is the greatest preparation one could ever get,” he expressed, highlighting her inquisitive nature. In his final answer, he included a moment of tribute to his wife with a hashtag reading, “#BringBackSusan.”

However, the couple’s claim to fame has faced scrutiny. Former Jeopardy! winner Kristin Sausville, who won in 2015, argued that she and her husband were among previous champion couples. Sausville noted that media outlets may have perpetuated misinformation regarding Jason and Susan’s title as the first married champions.

“It’s surreal to watch part of yourself be erased in real time,” Sausville said, expressing her concerns about how quickly false narratives can circulate. A representative for Jeopardy! confirmed that the show does not track records of married contestants and acknowledged that there have been other couples who have achieved similar wins.

In addition to the Sausvilles, other married winners have been identified, including Dan Pawson and Andrea Saenz, and Amy Stephenson and Scott Bateman. Jason Singer acknowledged that whether they are the first or not, he is proud of their accomplishment as a couple.