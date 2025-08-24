Couple’s Lake House Tradition Captures Love and Health Struggles

INDIANA, USA — A couple from Indiana has gained viral fame for their annual lake house photo series, which documents their love story amid personal challenges. Amber DeShone, 24, and her husband Adam, 27, began taking pictures at the same Michigan lake house in 2015, capturing their evolving relationship over ten years.

Since their photos were published online, they have received over 4.8 million likes and nearly 100 million views. The collection highlights significant milestones, including Amber’s unexpected diagnosis of Hodgkin lymphoma in 2024.

Amber shared her journey with Newsweek, explaining that her health issues began two years prior but were initially dismissed as anxiety. “When I went to the doctor, they said I was having anxiety attacks, but I knew something wasn’t right,” Amber said.

After discovering a lump during her first job as a nurse, further testing revealed she had cancer at just 22 years old. A biopsy confirmed she had Stage II classical Hodgkin lymphoma, leading to a treatment plan of 12 chemotherapy sessions.

Throughout her treatment, Amber faced numerous complications, including seizures, which led to her hospitalization after her first chemotherapy session. Despite these challenges, Amber adapted to her changing appearance and embraced her bald head, which she viewed as part of her story.

Her husband Adam remained a steadfast support during her ordeal. Amber expressed gratitude for his unwavering strength, which helped them navigate the emotional challenges they faced. “He was always there for me, even when it was tough,” she said.

After a long battle with cancer and a dedicated treatment schedule, Amber received the news of her remission on July 26, 2024. Shortly thereafter, she and Adam exchanged vows in a small ceremony. “It felt like a celebration of our love and my health,” Amber said.

Fans on social media have reacted positively to their story, with many praising the couple’s resilience. As they continue to share their journey, Amber hopes to inspire others facing similar health issues.