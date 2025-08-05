Couple’s Violent Death Sparks Investigation and Court Drama in Lake Tahoe

Homewood, California — Gary Spohr and Wendy Wood were tragically shot in their $3.5 million home in Lake Tahoe on June 5, 2021. The couple had recently enjoyed a beautiful day on the lake with family, including their two young grandsons.

That evening, after passing time with their family, Wendy handed her daughter, Erin, a $90,000 check to help build an indoor horse-riding ring. Moments later, they entered their home, oblivious to the masked man lurking inside. Authorities allege that this intruder emerged from hiding and fired multiple shots at Gary, killing him instantly. Wendy was seriously injured but managed to call 911 for help.

Wendy survived the brutal attack but faced a long recovery period and ongoing mental health struggles. In 2023, she took her own life at an assisted-living facility, distraught over her husband’s murder and her suspicions regarding the shooter.

Wendy believed that her son-in-law, Daniel Serafini, was responsible for the attack. Tensions had existed between Serafini and his in-laws, sparked by financial disputes and personality clashes. After an extensive investigation, police arrested Serafini and his accomplice, Samantha Scott, in October 2023, charging them with murder.

Serafini’s trial began on May 19, 2025. Prosecutors argued he stood to inherit from his in-laws and wanted them dead due to financial dependence. Scott, who had an affair with Serafini, testified against him in exchange for a plea deal.

The case rocked the Lake Tahoe community, which had not seen a homicide in two decades. Jenna, the couple’s surviving daughter, expressed heartbreak over how her parents’ names would be remembered. She noted how they were not victims but “incredible people.”

With the verdict expected soon, Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire emphasized that closure is unlikely for the victims’ family and friends but hoped for some resolution.