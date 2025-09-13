Courage and Angel City Clash in Crucial NWSL Showdown

CARY, N.C. — The North Carolina Courage will host Angel City FC on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, with both teams desperately seeking a win to boost their chances for a playoff spot in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

Currently, the Courage sit in 11th place with 22 points, just one point behind Angel City, which ranks 10th with 23 points. The stakes are high for both teams, as each squad tries to break through a string of disappointing results.

North Carolina Courage has not won a match in their last six outings, managing just two draws and four losses. Their latest game ended in a 1-1 tie against the last-place Utah Royals, a result that left the team frustrated and eager to improve.

On the other hand, Angel City has managed to glean some momentum in August, securing points in four consecutive matches, though they fell to Gotham FC in their most recent game. The team is looking to regain its form and push for postseason contention.

Angel City welcomed new talent this season, including midfielder Nealy Martin and defender Sara Doorsoun-Khajeh, as part of their efforts to strengthen the squad. Coach Alex Strauss expressed enthusiasm about the additions, stating, “Nealy brings a lot of qualities that she adds to our team. She has won in this league with Gotham, and she knows what it takes to win.”

Martin, finding more opportunities for playtime, hopes to make her debut this weekend. Meanwhile, Doorsoun, who previously played in Germany, aims to adapt to the faster pace of the NWSL. “It’s a little bit quicker here, so I have to figure out if my style of play fits,” she noted.

Despite their struggles, both teams possess talent that can prove pivotal in this must-win matchup. Strauss acknowledged the challenge posed by the Courage, describing them as “a very high-pressure team,” adding that Saturday’s clash will be “interesting” for both sides as they try to reset their seasons.

This pivotal matchup takes place at First Horizon Stadium, where fans will eagerly watch as two teams battle for survival in the playoff race.