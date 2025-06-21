Court Charges Vance Boelter with Murder of Minnesota Lawmakers

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Vance Luther Boelter, 57, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder following the shooting of Minnesota House Democratic leader Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, on Saturday night. The attack also injured state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, at their home in Champlin.

The criminal complaint against Boelter was unsealed after his arrest in Sibley County on Sunday night. According to authorities, he was heavily armed during the shootings, which are being described as politically motivated.

Reports indicate that Boelter left behind a troubling letter directed to the FBI, alleging that Governor Tim Walz instructed him to commit the attacks. However, a spokesperson for the Hennepin County Attorney emphasized that there is no evidence supporting Boelter’s claims against Walz.

“This tragedy continues to be deeply disturbing for all Minnesotans,” said Walz’s spokesman, Teddy Tschann, while praising law enforcement for their swift action in apprehending Boelter.

Shooting survivors John and Yvette Hoffman were shot multiple times and are now recovering in the hospital. Just before the attack, a family member made a 911 call that triggered rapid police response to both crime scenes.

Witness accounts describe a chaotic situation as police arrived at the scene. Boelter, equipped with multiple firearms, reportedly impersonated a law enforcement officer before executing the attacks during a time when both sets of victims were home.

Former colleagues of the victims expressed immense sorrow over the violence. Senator Amy Klobuchar stated that “there is never a place for this kind of political hate,” emphasizing the broader implications of targeting public officials.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities are examining a notebook found at Boelter’s vehicle believed to contain names of other potential targets, including several legislators known to support abortion rights.

Boelter faces multiple charges in both federal and state courts, and law enforcement officials are committed to ensuring justice is served in this matter.