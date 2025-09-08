Court Rejects Trump’s Bid to Overturn Carroll Defamation Verdict

Manhattan, New York — A federal appeals court on Monday denied former President Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn a jury verdict that ordered him to pay E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million for defaming her. The ruling comes from a panel of judges at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

The court rejected Trump’s claims that the verdict was excessive and invalid, particularly after a previous decision that expanded his presidential immunity. The judges stated that Trump “has failed to identify any grounds that would warrant reconsidering our prior holding on presidential immunity,” underscoring the strength of the previous ruling.

Furthermore, the judges affirmed that the lower federal court made no errors in its rulings, and they deemed the jury’s damage awards as fair and reasonable. This decision is significant as it reinforces the findings of the jury and the liability of Trump in this high-profile case.

This ruling occurs just weeks before Trump’s legal team is expected to petition the Supreme Court to overturn a separate jury verdict that awarded Carroll $5 million in her lawsuit against the former president. Both cases stem from Carroll’s allegations that Trump raped her in the mid-1990s at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan.

The White House directed inquiries to Trump’s personal legal team, which had not responded to requests for comment as of the time of this report. This is breaking news, and updates will follow as more information becomes available.