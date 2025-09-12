Business
Court Upholds $46.9 Million Fine Against Verizon for Location Data Misuse
WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) – A federal appeals court upheld a $46.9 million fine imposed by the Federal Communications Commission on Verizon Communications for illegally sharing customers’ location data. The ruling came from a three-judge panel of the Second Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday.
The court rejected Verizon’s arguments, stating that the data involved qualifies as customer proprietary network information, which is protected under federal law. The case is part of a wider crackdown by the FCC that began in April 2024, which targeted major U.S. wireless carriers for mishandling sensitive customer information.
In all, the FCC fined the largest U.S. carriers nearly $200 million for similar violations. T-Mobile received an $80 million fine, Sprint was fined $12 million (before its acquisition by T-Mobile), and AT&T faced a $57 million penalty.
Former FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel highlighted concerns about the sale of real-time location data to data aggregators, which resulted in sensitive information being accessible to entities such as bounty hunters and bail-bond companies. At the time, she emphasized the risks posed to user privacy.
Verizon paid the fine but later filed a legal challenge against it. A spokesperson for Verizon did not provide an immediate comment following the court’s decision. Together, other major carriers have vowed to contest these fines.
In previous years, wireless carriers had permitted the use of location data for various services, including roadside assistance and emergency alerts. However, lawmakers expressed outrage in 2019 when it became known that user data could be purchased by third parties, including bounty hunters, without adequate consumer consent.
As of last year, the FCC stated that many carriers continued to utilize problematic programs even after being notified of unauthorized access, raising concerns about their commitment to consumer privacy.
Recent Posts
- Court Upholds $46.9 Million Fine Against Verizon for Location Data Misuse
- Hints and Answers for Today’s NYT Connections Puzzle on September 12, 2025
- Supermicro Ships NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra Systems for AI Infrastructure
- Flights Resume Amid Chaos as Thousands Flee Kathmandu
- Cosby Show Actor Reflects on Legacy in New Documentary
- Gemini Trust Co. Prices IPO at $28 Amid High Demand
- Weather Forecast: Sunny Skies Turn Cloudy for Southern Ontario This Weekend
- Fox News Announces New Show for Former Trump Spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany
- Blues Sign Top Prospects Justin Carbonneau and Nikita Susuev to Contracts
- Solana’s Growth Outpaces Bitcoin and Ethereum in 2025
- Charlie Kirk Assassination Sparks Global Reaction and Online Memes
- Aaron Glenn Declares Zero Tolerance for Mistakes in Jets’ Culture Shift
- Edward Enninful Launches New Magazine After Departing British Vogue
- Liam Hemsworth Engaged to Gabriella Brooks After Six Years of Romance
- Coastal Flood Advisory Issued for New York, New Jersey, Connecticut
- Rick Moranis Expected to Return as Dark Helmet in Spaceballs Sequel
- IonQ Partners with Element Six to Create Quantum-Grade Diamond Films
- CBS’s New Owner Takes Steps to Address Trump’s Criticism
- Court Allows Trump Administration to Block Medicaid Funds to Planned Parenthood
- Lufthansa CEO Discusses Progress and Future Plans Amid Challenges