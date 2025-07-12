Courteney Cox Shares Quirky Selfies Amid Allergic Reactions

LOS ANGELES, CA — Actress Courteney Cox, 61, shared a lighthearted video montage of her candid selfies on social media, revealing her struggles with allergic reactions. The post was made on Thursday, July 10, 2025.

The video, set to YUNGBLUD’s “Lovesick Lullaby,” showcases a series of “useless selfies” where Cox candidly displays various facial expressions and skin reactions. The actress begins the montage with a fresh-faced look while sitting outside in the evening, casually wrapped in a jacket.

In the following images, text overlays provide context, such as “Allergic reaction” and “Another allergic reaction.” Fans can notice a redder complexion in each photo as the reactions worsen, prompting Cox to jokingly ask, “Half-human, half-Vulcan?” in response to a close-up shot.

Cox humorously shares her experience with allergic reactions, expressing, “Oh s— is this what I look like?” in one of the selfies where her face appears particularly flushed. Despite discomfort from her conditions, she maintains her sense of humor, acknowledging her appearance with lighthearted commentary.

The post includes various moments, including Cox showing herself getting her hair done and pictures of the actress in bed while feeling unwell. She eventually concludes with a cheerful smile alongside a bouquet of flowers, noting, “Enough with the allergic reactions.”

Support from her fans and fellow celebrities flooded the comments section. Many praised her authenticity, with one fan commenting, “In a world obsessed with filters and fake perfection, Monica just reminded us that being real is the real flex,” referencing her role as Monica Geller on the iconic TV show “Friends.”

The affectionate responses from her audience highlight the connection she shares with her fans, celebrating her openness about real-life challenges.