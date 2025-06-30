Sports
Courtney Cox Criticizes Aaron Rodgers on Greg Hill Show
Boston, MA – Courtney Cox, a co-host on WEEI‘s Greg Hill Show, expressed her strong disapproval of Aaron Rodgers‘ statements regarding his future in the NFL. During an appearance earlier this week on ‘The Pat McAfee Show,’ Rodgers suggested that the 2025 season would be his last, prompting heated reactions from Cox and her co-host Greg Hill.
Cox did not hold back, describing Rodgers’ rationale as absurd. ‘Give me a break with the “I just wanted to do this for fun for my final season.” No, you did it so you could tell everybody you’re retiring and have a farewell tour. You’re an egomaniac, a narcissist,’ she said.
Greg Hill echoed her sentiment, characterizing Rodgers’ announcement as a ‘douche move.’ He pointed out that training camp hasn’t even started, highlighting that such declarations could distract from team dynamics.
Cox acknowledged her own hypocrisy in reacting so strongly but noted that Rodgers’ actions made it hard for her to keep quiet. ‘The fact that it’s Aaron Rodgers, that’s why I hate it,’ she remarked, adding that she would relish the same if Tom Brady were in a similar position.
Chris Curtis, the show’s executive producer, also chimed in, labeling Rodgers as ‘loathsome’ for his part in the Steelers’ decision to bring him onto their roster. ‘It’s beneath the Steelers to bring this guy in. It’s pathetic. I hate that Mike Tomlin is on board with it,’ he stated.
Rodgers, now 41 years old, is set to earn approximately $13.6 million for the one-year contract he signed with Pittsburgh. In the previous season with the New York Jets, he completed a disappointing run, totaling 3,897 passing yards with 28 touchdowns against 11 interceptions.
