Courtney Love Reflects on the Legacy of “Violet” 30 Years Later

LOS ANGELES, CA — Courtney Love recently revisited the impactful song “Violet” from Hole’s 1994 album, “Live Through This.” The track is a powerful expression of feminist rage, with haunting lyrics and an intense sound that resonates decades later.

“Violet” was written in 1991, years before its album release, and it is deeply intertwined with Love’s life moments. Notably, the album came out just one week after her husband, Kurt Cobain, died by suicide, adding a layer of complexity to its interpretation.

The song’s raw energy is evident in its dynamic structure, employing a quiet verse and loud chorus style that characterizes much of the grunge era. Love’s performance, particularly her intense screams, has left a lasting impact on listeners.

During its early recording sessions, “Violet” was first captured in November 1991 at Maida Vale Studios for a BBC radio session. The final version was produced in Atlanta in 1993, with producers Paul Q. Kolderie and Sean Slade, whom Love admired from their work on Radiohead’s debut, “Pablo Honey.”

Musically, the song features distinct guitar riffs and chord progressions, with Love often using her vintage green Mercury guitar, an instrument recognized for its unique construction inspired by smaller Rickenbacker models.

Love has described the lyrics of “Violet” as partly influenced by poets like Alexander Pope and Emily Brontë, reflecting her struggles and experiences. In a 1995 television performance, she introduced the song by referencing a previous relationship, sparking speculation about her inspirations.

In 2024, Love clarified that the song encompasses more than just her past relationship with Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins. She emphasized its broader themes of youth and nostalgia, a time colored by the bittersweet experiences of love and loss.

Despite personal tragedies, including the loss of bassist Kristen Pfaff within months of Cobain’s death, “Violet” achieved commercial success, becoming a top 20 hit in the UK.

Reflecting on the rumors surrounding the album, Love emphasized that Cobain did not write “Live Through This,” stating her songwriting was a significant part of the band’s identity.