Sports
Courtney Williams’ Contract Reflects Value in Minnesota Lynx’s Championship Pursuit
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Courtney Williams, a standout guard for the Minnesota Lynx, has signed a two-year, fully guaranteed contract that underscores her pivotal role in the team’s pursuit of a WNBA championship.
Officially signed on February 1, 2024, the agreement is worth $355,000, averaging $177,500 annually. This deal not only provides financial security but also emphasizes Williams’ reputation as a tone-setter, known for her fearless mid-range shooting and relentless hustle on the court.
The 2025 season marks a crucial period for Williams, whose base salary of $180,000 positions her as the third-highest-paid player on the roster, behind stars Napheesa Collier and Kelsey Plum. “I want to contribute to the Lynx not just as a scorer but as a leader,” Williams said. Her leadership is seen as vital in a season where the Lynx aim to reclaim their dominance in the league.
Williams, who has spent a decade in the WNBA, earned her contract through consistency and clutch performances. Her commitment to the team is reflected in her veteran presence, which the Lynx is counting on as they navigate through the 2025 season.
By keeping a core group together, the Lynx are setting their sights on a playoff run, with Williams playing a key role in this strategy. Her contract ensures her place with the franchise until 2025, and a successful season could further influence Minnesota’s future roster decisions as free agency approaches in 2026.
As Williams continues to adapt to head coach Cheryl Reeve‘s system, the Lynx are hopeful that her energy and skill will lead them back to postseason success.
