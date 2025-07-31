Cousin Found Guilty in Jacksonville Murder Case Involving Rapper

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Leroy Whitaker Jr., cousin of rapper Hakeem “Ksoo” Robinson, was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder and burglary in the death of 23-year-old Charles “Lil Buck” McCormick Jr. The jury reached the verdict after less than two hours of deliberation, although the announcement was delayed as the jury for Robinson was hearing closing arguments.

Both defendants are on trial for the January 2020 killing that has drawn national attention amid tensions in Jacksonville‘s rap community. Robinson’s jury is tasked with deciding on charges that include first-degree murder and manslaughter, following a contentious courtroom battle.

Robinson’s attorney focused on discrepancies between witnesses’ depictions of the shooter and Robinson’s size, claiming the shooter was substantially shorter than the 6-foot-3-inch Robinson. Witnesses described the shooter as being around 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall. The prosecution argued witness descriptions were influenced by the chaos of the shooting.

In a notable courtroom moment, Robinson’s sister testified that the individual depicted in a video of the murder was not her brother, highlighting family tensions as the trial unfolds. She described Hakeem as “sloth-footed” and not resembling the shooter witnesses described.

As the case progresses, prosecutors have emphasized the motivations behind the murder, which they allege stemmed from a diss track involving McCormick. The state brought evidence from various sources, including surveillance videos, audio recordings, and social media interactions, to support its case.

Whitaker’s lawyer argued that there is insufficient evidence to directly tie her client to the murder, while also attacking the credibility of state witnesses who have taken plea deals. One of those witnesses, Dominique “Butta” Barner, testified against both defendants, claiming a premeditated plan to kill McCormick stemmed from past rivalries.

Both Whitaker and Robinson declined to testify in their defense. Robinson is set to face a separate trial for the murder of a 16-year-old in 2019 once the current case concludes.

Judge Tatiana Salvador oversees the proceedings amidst a backdrop of family ties and investigations that weave through the city’s complex gang-related violence.