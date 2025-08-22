COVID-19 Cases Surge in Maryland as School Year Begins

BALTIMORE, Maryland — COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maryland have increased by 123% over the last two weeks, marking the most hospitalizations in a month since April. This surge is occurring later than the typical summer spikes seen in previous years.

Data from the Maryland Department of Health’s Vital Statistics Administration reveal a 50% rise in new COVID-19 cases, with 2,089 cases reported from July 29 to August 12, compared to 1,427 cases from July 15 to July 29. The state recorded 67 COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 37 from the previous two-week period.

Last August, Maryland experienced its peak of the summer wave with approximately 5,000 cases reported over similar two-week spans. Andrew Pekosz, a professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, explained that COVID-19 surges have established a seasonal pattern, akin to influenza, where minor outbreaks can occur slightly earlier or later each year.

Pekosz pointed out that variants of the virus have been present for several months, coupled with people spending more time indoors due to the heat. “We’re starting to see some of the conditions get a little bit better for virus spread,” Pekosz noted.

Recent data from the National Wastewater Surveillance System indicates low COVID-19 viral activity from July 27 to August 2. However, viral levels are significantly high in Montgomery County and Anne Arundel, with a slow statewide increase in viral activity. Wastewater monitoring serves as a tool for detecting health trends in communities.

Pekosz warned that with colleges and schools starting their fall semesters, there is a possibility of higher case numbers among a younger demographic. “When the community comes together, like in schools, you should see more transmission,” he said, suggesting an increase during the first few weeks of the school year.

Despite the ongoing trend, Pekosz urged those, especially the immunocompromised, to remain cautious. He recommended residents keep at-home COVID-19 tests available and seek updated vaccinations ahead of a potential surge. “It’s still a pretty significant disease that causes symptoms very similar to the flu, not a common cold,” he cautioned, reaffirming the need for serious attention to the virus despite its evolving pattern.