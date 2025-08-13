Covid Guidelines for 2025: What You Need to Know

Dublin, Ireland — As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to linger, guidelines for managing the virus have evolved. Denise O’Donoghue, who recently tested positive for Covid-19, shares her experience and the latest recommendations from the Health Service Executive (HSE) about how to handle positive tests and symptoms.

Two weeks ago, O’Donoghue felt a sore throat, prompting her to take an antigen test she had purchased previously. To her shock, two lines appeared, indicating she had contracted the virus. She immediately contacted friends, family, and coworkers to inform them about her positive result.

Many of those she notified asked the same pressing question: What are the current Covid guidelines? According to a spokesperson from the HSE, anyone with symptoms of Covid-19, even if mild, should stay at home until at least 48 hours after symptoms resolve.

The HSE’s advice for returning to work or school after a Covid diagnosis is clear. Adults should wait until they have been symptom-free for 48 hours and, if they tested positive, to wait five days from the positive test or the onset of symptoms. Children can return to school when they feel well and no longer have a high temperature, but they should stay home for three days if they had a positive test.

To minimize the risk of spreading illness, O’Donoghue was advised to avoid contact with others, especially those at higher risk for severe illness. A HSE spokesperson emphasized the importance of vaccination against both Covid-19 and seasonal flu as a way to stay healthy this winter.

People are also reminded to practice basic hygiene: wash hands regularly, cover coughs and sneezes, and stay away from others if experiencing flu-like symptoms. With such straightforward measures, the goal is to keep everyone safe during the holiday season.