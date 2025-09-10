Cowboy Spirit Returns to Catalina Island with Horseback Adventures

AVALON, California — Jeff Skelton, a former fitness executive turned cowboy, is bringing the joy of horseback riding back to Catalina Island. Skelton, who grew up in suburban Orlando, Florida, only began riding horses in his 40s. Now, he is the founder and Chief Experience Officer of Catalina Island Horseback Adventures.

Skelton’s love for the cowboy lifestyle developed over the years, culminating during the COVID-19 pandemic when he bought his first horse, Sedona. He is passionate about sharing the joy of horseback riding, which he believes provides a unique bond between horse and rider. “There is something truly special about the connection between horse and human,” Skelton said. “It’s good for the soul.”

Historically, horses are part of the island’s rich heritage. The Wrigley family introduced them for ranching in the early 20th century, and the island had a public stable until it closed in 2008. Skelton felt the absence of horse rides was a loss for both locals and tourists. “Someone should bring the horses back to Avalon!” he recalled saying.

After first riding on the island in 2014, Skelton gained the courage to pursue his dream in December 2024. He opened his horseback riding business adjacent to Avalon’s golf course in an effort to reconnect the community with its equestrian roots.

On a recent morning, riders began hitting the trails again, exploring the island’s breathtaking views on horseback. With rides offered for individuals ages 9 and up, the cost ranges from $149 to $179 per person. Skelton aims to make the horseback experience more than just a ride, hoping to create a community space for people to enjoy the ranch experience.

“We are looking forward to hosting weddings, birthday parties, corporate events and more,” Skelton said. “Our goal is to create a welcoming spot where everyone can enjoy the sights and sounds of the ranch.”

With captivating trails and a heartfelt mission, Skelton is making sure the cowboy spirit thrives on Catalina Island once again.