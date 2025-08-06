Cowboys Backup QB Joe Milton Injured in Preseason Action

Frisco, Texas – Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback Joe Milton impressed fans during the preseason opener on Saturday, August 9, before leaving the game due to an apparent hand injury.

The second-year player from Tennessee showcased his skills by connecting with Dallas wide receiver Jalen Brooks for a lengthy 65-yard touchdown pass. Fans had high hopes for Milton, who also displayed impressive touch on several other throws, making it a promising start for the young quarterback.

However, that optimism quickly turned to concern when Milton was removed from the game. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed that Milton would undergo further testing, but indicated that it was mainly a precautionary measure. Schottenheimer noted that Milton could have continued playing if the stakes had been higher.

The injury appeared to occur when Milton’s hand struck an opponent’s helmet, unexpectedly cutting his day short. In his absence, third-string quarterback Will Grier took over the reins.

Milton, who joined the Cowboys in a trade earlier this year, had been generating excitement among fans and coaches throughout the summer. With the preseason opener behind them, the team hopes to see him back in action soon.