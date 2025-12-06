Sports
Cowboys Coach to Discuss Pickens’ Controversial Social Media Post
FRISCO, Texas — Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer plans to speak with wide receiver George Pickens about a social media post he recently displayed and deleted after facing criticism from former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman.
Following a 44–30 loss to the Lions on Thursday, Sherman noted Pickens seemed ‘uninterested’ in the game. In response, Pickens expressed his frustration on Instagram, questioning Sherman’s insight and claiming, ‘AINT SHH WITHOUT THE LEGION OF BOOM.’ This statement referenced Sherman’s former team, the Seahawks, known for their dominant secondary.
Schottenheimer stated on Friday, ‘I’m aware of what was supposedly put out there. I’ve not talked to him yet. I understand it’s been taken down but I will be talking to him, just checking on him.’ He added that these situations are unfortunately part of the profession.
Despite criticism, Schottenheimer defended Pickens’ effort. ‘I don’t think any of us coached or played well enough,’ he said. ‘His body of work shows he’s an elite player.’ Pickens has had a strong season with 1,179 receiving yards, placing him second in the NFL.
As for Sherman, he downplayed the incident, noting ‘Kid hasn’t done enough to merit a response from me.’ He emphasized his past achievements, including multiple All-Pro selections and a Super Bowl appearance.
The Cowboys’ next game is on December 14, giving them time to address these issues, especially concerning CeeDee Lamb, who is currently in concussion protocol after leaving the game early.
