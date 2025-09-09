Sports
Cowboys’ Cooper Debuts Bold Western Look at Lambeau Field
Green Bay, Wisconsin — On game day, some professional athletes express their style in eye-catching ways, and Dallas Cowboys‘ player Cooper is no exception. He made a stunning entrance at Lambeau Field, showcasing a bold ensemble that stood out among the crowd.
Cooper, who was selected 45th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, wore a unique outfit that blended traditional cowboy aesthetics with a modern flair. His attire included a classic Canadian tuxedo featuring a denim button-down and jeans, but it was the addition of tan leather chaps — fringed and studded with intricate designs — that truly captured attention. He topped off his look with a black cowboy hat, sunglasses, a cross chain, and boots, giving him a western vibe fitting for the occasion.
Growing up in Covington, Louisiana, Cooper is no stranger to cowboy culture. After playing college football at Texas A&M, he embraced his roots by purchasing two horses, Frosty and Cinco, soon after joining the Cowboys. They have even made appearances on his social media profiles, reflecting his passion for life on the ranch.
As Cooper brought his wild-west energy to the field on September 7, he delivered a solid performance with eight solo tackles and four assists. His arrival at the Cowboys has created excitement, especially with the recent acquisition of another cowboy — former All-Pro linebacker from the Dallas Cowboys, who joined the team in a trade. Together, they aim to make an impact on the season.
