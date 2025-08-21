Sports
Cowboys Expect Micah Parsons to Play Despite Contract Standoff
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys are optimistic that star edge rusher Micah Parsons will be on the field for their season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 4, despite ongoing contract negotiations. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer expressed confidence during a press briefing on Wednesday.
“I feel good that Micah is going to be out there when we line up against Philadelphia,” Schottenheimer said. Parsons, a Pro Bowler, has not participated in any training camp practices but has been attending walkthroughs and team meetings. He is currently addressing back tightness.
Parsons has had a challenging offseason, with a contract dispute that has not seen any productive discussions between his agent, David Mulugheta, and the Cowboys since March. Owner Jerry Jones indicated that they previously agreed on the framework of a new deal, but talks have stalled since then.
The edge rusher is set to earn $21.324 million this season under the fifth-year option of his rookie deal. While Schottenheimer remains optimistic about Parsons’ readiness for the opener, he noted that the lack of practice time could pose injury risks.
“At the end of the day, you have to change direction. Injuries are a part of the game,” Schottenheimer said. “But I have faith in our strength staff and trainers to prepare him well.”
The Cowboys face an important decision regarding their roster as they finalize their 53-man lineup by next Tuesday. Parsons’ status may impact the team’s decisions on other pass rushers.
