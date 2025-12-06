Cowboys Hire Coach Eric Morris; Playoff Run Boosts Prospects

STILLWATER, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Cowboys are optimistic about their new head coach, Eric Morris. After firing Mike Gundy this season, the Cowboys have turned to Morris, who is known for his explosive offenses and developing top quarterbacks. Fans are excited as Morris makes the transition from North Texas, where his team is set to compete for an American Athletic Conference championship against Tulane this weekend.

If the Mean Green win, they’ll secure a guaranteed playoff spot, potentially delaying Morris’s arrival in Stillwater. However, the experience he gains coaching in the postseason could greatly benefit the Cowboys. In only the second year of the 12-team playoff, few coaches have faced such competition.

While North Texas faces a tough challenge, Morris’s experience could help Oklahoma State when they play Oregon next year. His familiarity with high-level competition may lead the Cowboys to a better outcome than in previous encounters.

As college football players frequently enter the transfer portal, Morris’s playoff run might also influence whom he can bring on board next season. Recruiting players who are eager to play for a coach with playoff experience could strengthen the Cowboys’ roster significantly.

As his tenure at North Texas unfolds, fans remain hopeful that Morris will forge a brighter future for Oklahoma State football upon his eventual arrival.