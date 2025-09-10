Cowboys Meet with Jadeveon Clowney as Eagles Pursue Mike Hilton

Dallas, TX — The Dallas Cowboys could be bolstering their defensive line with the potential return of Jadeveon Clowney. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, Clowney is in Dallas today for discussions with the team.

Clowney, a former No. 1 overall pick, brings versatility with his skills in run defense and pass rushing. Last season, he played for the Carolina Panthers, where he recorded 5.5 sacks and 46 tackles in 14 games. His prior tenure includes teams like the Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, and Baltimore Ravens.

“Breaking: Free agent edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney is in Dallas today to meet with the #Cowboys, per league source,” Anderson tweeted earlier today.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles are also making moves after their first regular-season game. Following their opener against the Cowboys, the team has focused on reinforcing their secondary. They recently signed three-time Pro Bowler Za'Darius Smith to enhance their pass rush.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Eagles are hosting a workout for veteran cornerback Mike Hilton, formerly of the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins. Hilton, who recorded 13 career interceptions, would strengthen Philadelphia’s secondary depth.

<p“Sources: The Eagles are working out former Bengals CB Mike Hilton today,” Schultz stated. “Hilton is a highly respected veteran who could help bolster Philly’s secondary.”

At 31 years old, Hilton has played eight seasons in the NFL, including four with the Pittsburgh Steelers and four with the Bengals. He appeared in 16 games last year for Cincinnati, making 10 starts and allowing three touchdowns on 61 pass attempts.

The Eagles are currently set with Quinyon Mitchell as one cornerback but have concerns about the opposite side. Adoree' Jackson faced criticism after the Cowboys game, while Jakorian Bennett and Kelee Ringo add to the competition.

As the situation develops, expect updates as both the Cowboys and Eagles look for defensive reinforcements.