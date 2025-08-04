Cowboys Place Parris Campbell on Injured Reserve for 2025 Season

OXNARD, California — The Dallas Cowboys have officially placed wide receiver Parris Campbell on season-ending injured reserve after he suffered a knee injury during practice earlier this week. The team announced the move on Saturday morning, alongside the signing of offensive linemen La'el Collins and Geron Christian.

Campbell, a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has struggled with injuries throughout his career. This year, he signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Cowboys after winning a Super Bowl title with the Philadelphia Eagles last season.

In a recent training camp practice, Campbell sustained an MCL sprain that was severe enough for the Cowboys to make the difficult decision to place him on injured reserve. The Cowboys made additional roster adjustments by waiving injured tackle Matt Waletzko, who has been battling an ankle injury.

“This is a tough break for Parris, but we wished him a full recovery,” said Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. The team is now looking to adjust in the wake of Campbell’s absence, with a wide receiver competition intensifying in training camp.

Last season, Campbell recorded 63 receptions for 623 yards and three touchdowns, but he has played a full 17-game season only once in his career. With Campbell off the roster for 2025, the Cowboys hope new signings will help bolster their offensive line and overall team performance.

The Cowboys are set to practice again on Saturday, where they will continue to evaluate their roster.