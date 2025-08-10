Cowboys Place G Rob Jones on IR, Sign RB Malik Davis

OXNARD, Calif. — The Dallas Cowboys have placed guard Rob Jones on season-ending injured reserve due to a neck injury he sustained during training camp. The decision, announced on August 8, comes after Jones broke a bone in his neck during the team’s first padded practice on July 27.

Jones, who signed a one-year deal worth $3.75 million with $3 million guaranteed, faced a recovery timeline of two to three months. However, with his return uncertain, the Cowboys opted to make the move to IR. Prior to his injury, Jones had been in competition for a starting role at right guard against rookie first-round draft pick.

“I was looking forward to contributing this season, but now I’m focused on my recovery,” Jones said in a statement.

In light of Jones’ injury, the Cowboys signed running back Malik Davis to fill his roster spot. Davis, 26, has experience with the team, having played in 15 games over the past two seasons. The Cowboys are dealing with multiple injuries in the running back group, as another rookie, Jaydon Blue, is also nursing an injury from practice.

Davis had previously been waived by the Cowboys after the preseason last year but returned on a futures contract in January. He averaged 4.2 yards per carry, totaling 161 rushing yards and one touchdown during his time with Dallas.

With training camp injuries impacting their depth chart, the Cowboys are now preparing for their preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams on August 9, where Davis may see immediate action.

The Cowboys will continue to monitor the health of their players, as tight end Jake Ferguson also contended with back issues but has returned to practice.