Cowboys Tight End Jake Ferguson Signs $52 Million Contract Extension

Arlington, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys have locked up tight end Jake Ferguson with a four-year, $52 million contract extension, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The deal includes $30 million in guarantees and a $12 million signing bonus, keeping Ferguson under contract through the 2029 season.

Ferguson, drafted in the fourth round out of Wisconsin in 2022, showed great promise in his early career. After a solid rookie season, he had a breakout year in 2023, setting career highs with 71 catches for 761 yards and five touchdowns. His skills allowed him to stretch the field and become a dependable target within the Cowboys’ offense.

However, Ferguson’s performance dipped in 2024, where he caught 59 passes for 494 yards without a touchdown. He struggled with injuries, including a knee sprain and a concussion, which impacted his play. Despite this setback, teammate and quarterback Dak Prescott expressed confidence in Ferguson’s abilities and work ethic.

“He wants to win, has high standards,” Prescott said. “I know a year like that is only pushing him. I’ve seen it in the way that he’s approaching this offseason and attacking everything. Our relationship is only growing. He’s a talented guy. He’s an enforcer on this offense, and we need him.”

This new contract makes Ferguson the seventh highest-paid tight end in the NFL and the highest-paid tight end in Cowboys history. Ferguson has played 47 games with 38 starts, totaling 149 receptions for 1,429 yards and seven touchdowns in his career.

Ferguson’s role is expected to be crucial as the Dallas offense rejuvenates, especially with the anticipated return of Dak Prescott, who suffered a hamstring injury last season. The Cowboys also signed wide receiver George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers, which could change Ferguson’s target load this season.

With the Cowboys aiming for a return to playoff contention after a disappointing 7-10 finish last year, Ferguson’s extension signifies the team’s commitment to his future and their shared aspirations.