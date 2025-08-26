Cowboys Trade Asim Richards to Saints Before Roster Cuts

Dallas, Texas – Just hours before the deadline to finalize their 53-man roster, the Dallas Cowboys have traded offensive lineman Asim Richards to the New Orleans Saints. This trade occurred on August 26, 2025, giving the Cowboys a chance to gain value for Richards as they continue to reshape their offensive line.

Richards was drafted by the Cowboys in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft after a successful college career at the University of North Carolina. He played 220 offensive snaps over two seasons with Dallas, starting one game last year, as the team sought to reinforce their offensive line depth.

The trade deal was confirmed to include a pick swap. Dallas will receive a sixth-round pick in the 2028 NFL Draft, while the Saints acquire Richards and a seventh-round pick from the Cowboys. It is still unclear exactly what the Cowboys will do with the additional selections.

The decision to trade Richards reflects the Cowboys’ confidence in their current offensive line configuration, despite previous setbacks, including injuries to key players. Richards had been considered as a potential fill-in after starting left tackle Guyton suffered a bone fracture during preseason.

The Saints see potential in Richards, who has mainly played left tackle, and view him as a critical addition as they navigate their own injury issues along the offensive line. This move could benefit both teams as they look to solidify their rosters ahead of the regular season.