Sports
Cowboys Trade Micah Parsons to Packers in Blockbuster Deal
FRISCO, Texas — In a surprising turn of events, the Dallas Cowboys have traded star linebacker Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. The trade, confirmed on September 1, 2025, comes after months of unsuccessful contract negotiations between Parsons and the Cowboys.
Parsons, a two-time first-team All-Pro pass rusher, expressed his desire to remain a Cowboy but faced challenges in securing a long-term contract. In March, a meeting between Parsons and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly centered on a possible extension, but conflicting accounts from both sides have emerged since then.
Following the March meeting, discussions over contract details became contentious. A source close to Parsons asserted that Jones initiated the conversation about a leadership meeting but quickly shifted to contract negotiations. Meanwhile, Jones believed he had reached an agreement with Parsons, a notion Parsons has disputed.
The Cowboys reportedly offered Parsons a five-year extension with substantial guaranteed money. However, Parsons’ camp was reportedly unhappy with the transaction process and wanted detailed negotiations to involve his agent, David Mulugheta. As the negotiations dragged on and other players in the league signed lucrative deals, the situation grew more strained.
After the NFL draft, the Cowboys selected defensive players but did not finalize a trade involving Parsons until shortly before the start of the season. While many believed Parsons would remain with Dallas, the team decided to trade him when negotiations soured.
In the end, the Cowboys acquired two first-round picks and veteran defensive tackle Kenny Clark in exchange for Parsons, who signed a record-breaking four-year, $188 million deal with the Packers, which includes $120 million guaranteed at signing.
After the trade, Parsons expressed gratitude to Cowboys fans, stating that he never wanted to leave but felt the negotiations had reached a breaking point. He looks forward to contributing to the Packers’ defense and helping them strive for a championship.
Parsons will have a chance to face his former team when the Packers visit AT&T Stadium in Dallas on September 28.
