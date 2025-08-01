CPS Energy Issues Major Wind Energy Proposal for Community Needs

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CPS Energy has launched a request for proposal (RFP) to acquire up to 400 megawatts (MW) of wind energy. This effort aims to bolster the utility’s diversified energy generation as part of its Vision 2027 generation plan, which addresses the increasing energy needs of the growing San Antonio community.

This RFP marks the first wind project proposal solicitation from CPS Energy in over ten years. If successful, the additional 400 MW of wind capacity would bring the utility’s total wind generation to an impressive 1,467 MW.

CPS Energy President and CEO Rudy D. Garza emphasized the importance of increasing wind capacity. ‘Increasing wind capacity is good for customers and strengthens our diverse and sustainable energy portfolio,’ he stated. ‘While it can’t replace baseload sources like natural gas and nuclear, wind energy is crucial to balance our grid demands.’

The utility currently operates approximately 1,067 MW of wind generation, making it the second-largest buyer of wind energy in Texas. This RFP supports the utility’s extensive generation plan, which includes the planned retirement of 2,541 MW of older generation capacity by 2030.

Since 2023, CPS Energy has already added significant new generation, including 1,735 MW of natural gas, 113 MW of wind, 480 MW of solar, and 50 MW of energy storage. Another 254 MW of solar and 470 MW of energy storage are under contract.

This initiative aligns with the City of San Antonio’s Climate Action & Adaptation Plan (CAAP), targeting a carbon-neutral goal by 2050, with interim goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 71% by 2040.

Proposals for projects of 20 MW and greater in capacity are being accepted until Friday, August 29, 2025, by 5 p.m. Central Time. Interested parties must submit proposals through the Power Advocate Portal.

Key Milestone Dates for the RFP include issuance on July 31, 2025, and the deadline for questions on August 8, 2025, before the proposal submission deadline.