Cracker Barrel’s Modern Makeover Leaves Loyal Customers Heartbroken

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Devoted customers of Cracker Barrel are expressing heartbreak over the restaurant chain’s recent decision to modernize its iconic look. The Tennessee-based company, known for its country charm and Southern comfort food, is shifting away from its traditional decor in an effort to stay relevant.

Longtime diner Sharon Triana shared her feelings about the changes, saying she grew up visiting Cracker Barrel with her family and now frequents the restaurant twice a month with her partner and children. “It has always felt like being in someone’s home,” she said. “But now, with the lighter colors and opening the walls, it feels like something colder.”

Cracker Barrel announced plans to remodel its locations last summer, acknowledging the changes after CEO Julie Felss Masino noted the need to adapt. As of early May, about 40 of the chain’s 660 locations have undergone some sort of update, according to the Journal.

A Cracker Barrel spokesperson told The Post that the updates are inspired by feedback from guests and team members. “We appreciate the passion our guests have for our brand,” they said. “Our goal is to make our stores feel brighter and more inviting while still preserving the warm, country hospitality.”

Rachel Love, another customer upset by the new changes, shared her experience on TikTok. She initially thought the white exterior paint was temporary but soon discovered it was here to stay when she visited on Easter Sunday. “It was just heartbreak,” she said. “My 14-year-old son was devastated.”

CEO Felss Masino addressed the criticism at the Journal’s Global Food Forum, arguing that the backlash stems from nostalgia. “People have an emotional connection with the brand,” she explained. “Their immediate reaction is often, ‘Oh this isn’t the way it was,’ but they tend to come around.”

Fans nostalgic for the old decor are actively seeking pieces from the restaurant, suspecting they are being stored at the chain’s headquarters in Lebanon, Tenn. Cracker Barrel stated that much of the decor is being reused, while some is being sold to a third party.

On the other hand, some employees, like D.T. from North Carolina, have embraced the renovations. “I was honestly blown away by the new look,” she remarked, highlighting the improved lighting and simplified decor. “Any restaurant that bases itself on a specific time period is going to have to go through that sort of identity crisis.”

Julie Bidtah, a Colorado resident and frequent Cracker Barrel visitor, expressed her views on the transformation, noting she appreciates the cleaner, brighter atmosphere. However, she cautioned that the restaurant should not drift too far from its nostalgic roots. “Your name is Cracker Barrel, so you’re kind of stuck with the whole nostalgia thing,” she said.