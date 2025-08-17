D.C. Cracks Down on Homeless Camps Amid Trump’s Beautification Efforts

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of the Interior has launched a no-tolerance policy for homelessness as part of President Donald Trump’s initiatives to beautify the nation’s capital. The announcement came on Saturday, following the president’s March executive order aimed at addressing safety concerns and improving public areas.

The newly adopted policy marks a significant shift from previous guidelines, which maintained that homelessness should be “rare, brief and non-recurring.” These policies had allowed for cleanup efforts only when public safety was at risk.

“With this in mind, we provide resources to shelter, pathways to housing, and access to behavioral health services to individuals at these locations,” officials stated on the government website.

A recent sweep in the Foggy Bottom area cleared 70 homeless encampments, leaving only a few remaining sites, according to Interior Secretary Doug Burgum. Plans are underway to address these remaining encampments this week, with local law enforcement and federal officers involved.

In a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reinforced that homeless individuals must either accept shelter services or face legal consequences. “If they refuse treatment, they will be jailed,” she said.

In addition to dismantling camps, the Interior Department has ramped up efforts against vandalism. Officials warned that individuals causing damage to federal properties, including monuments, may face severe penalties, including fines and potential prison time.

Burgum highlighted that the U.S. Park Police would gain new powers to pursue suspects fleeing from law enforcement, although specifics about the motives for policy changes were not disclosed. The Department of the Interior did not respond to requests for further information.

These measures come amid a heated atmosphere, as city officials have criticized the federal approach to homelessness, claiming it undermines local authority. As the administration moves forward, tensions between federal and local officials continue to rise.