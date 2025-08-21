Entertainment
Craig Carton Announces New Daily Show with Fox Sports
NEW YORK, NY — Craig Carton is set to launch a new daily, one-hour show called “The Craig Carton Show” in collaboration with Fox Sports and Red Seat Ventures. This program is expected to debut in September 2025, just in time for the NFL season.
The show will be available on major podcast platforms and YouTube, reaching a wide audience ahead of the football season. Red Seat Ventures, which Fox Corporation acquired in February, allows Carton to join its roster, featuring notable political commentators like Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson.
Chris Balfe, the founder and CEO of Red Seat Ventures, was instrumental in bringing Carton on board. In recent years, Carton has faced multiple career challenges but is now pivoting back to the media spotlight after leaving his position on WFAN radio in New York, where he had built a strong following since 2007.
Despite speculation about a return to WFAN, reports suggest that Carton’s new venture with Fox will not hinder potential discussions with the radio station. Sports Business Journal highlighted the trend of fans shifting to digital platforms, emphasizing the growing importance of podcasts and video shows.
As the show premieres, Carton aims to capitalize on the competitive landscape of the sports calendar, especially with football’s popularity growing among fans.
Recent Posts
- Big Brother Season 27 Episode 20 Airs August 20 on CBS
- Low Flood Risk for Houston Amid Scattered Showers
- Nicole Kidman Shows Natural Curls in Casual Airport Appearance
- Alcaraz Wins Cincinnati Open as Sinner Retires Amid Illness
- Aikman Addresses Past Dispute with Switzer in Recent Documentary
- Russell Wilson’s Stepson Future Grows Up Alongside Giants Star
- Boston Rob Reflects on Survivor’s Car Curse and His Journey
- Kelly Clarkson Launches New Primetime Series ‘Songs & Stories’
- Law Roach Brings Sass Back to ‘Project Runway’ Season 21
- Nick Jonas Reveals Unusual Bedroom Rules on TikTok
- Steelers Coach Confirms Yahya Black Will Play Nose Tackle
- João Fonseca Set for US Open Debut Against Miomir Kecmanovic
- Confident Quarterbacks Prepare for NFL Season in Competitive AFC East
- Ten Years After Her US Open Win, Pennetta Returns to the Court
- Steelers Target Colts’ Richardson Amid Quarterback Shakeup
- Lynx to Face Dream in High-Stakes WNBA Showdown
- Giants Coach Confirms Russell Wilson as Starting QB Amid Rising Contender
- Orioles Promote Dylan Beavers to Major League Team
- LGBTQ+ Youth Lose Dedicated Mental Health Support with 988 Lifeline Changes
- Jason Ritter’s Surprise Cameo in Dad’s Sitcom Remembered by Co-Star