Craig Carton Announces New Daily Show with Fox Sports

NEW YORK, NY — Craig Carton is set to launch a new daily, one-hour show called “The Craig Carton Show” in collaboration with Fox Sports and Red Seat Ventures. This program is expected to debut in September 2025, just in time for the NFL season.

The show will be available on major podcast platforms and YouTube, reaching a wide audience ahead of the football season. Red Seat Ventures, which Fox Corporation acquired in February, allows Carton to join its roster, featuring notable political commentators like Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson.

Chris Balfe, the founder and CEO of Red Seat Ventures, was instrumental in bringing Carton on board. In recent years, Carton has faced multiple career challenges but is now pivoting back to the media spotlight after leaving his position on WFAN radio in New York, where he had built a strong following since 2007.

Despite speculation about a return to WFAN, reports suggest that Carton’s new venture with Fox will not hinder potential discussions with the radio station. Sports Business Journal highlighted the trend of fans shifting to digital platforms, emphasizing the growing importance of podcasts and video shows.

As the show premieres, Carton aims to capitalize on the competitive landscape of the sports calendar, especially with football’s popularity growing among fans.