Craig Carton Returns to WFAN for Afternoon Drive-Time Slot

New York, NY – Craig Carton is set to return to WFAN for the afternoon drive-time slot starting in January 2026, sources familiar with the negotiations confirmed to The Athletic on Tuesday.

This marks Carton’s third tenure with the station and will be his second time leading the afternoon program. The current afternoon show featuring Evan Roberts and Tiki Barber will transition to a new time slot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., replacing the midday program hosted by Brandon Tierney and Sal Licata.

Citing sources, Chris McMonigle, WFAN’s overnight host, is the leading candidate to join Carton as his co-host. As of now, WFAN has not released an official comment regarding the changes.

Carton, who will be 57 in January, has a history of strong ratings and an outspoken style that generates buzz in a competitive radio landscape. He will also continue his mid-morning podcast with Fox’s Red Seat Ventures.

The shakeup at WFAN comes after night host Keith McPherson announced his decision to leave the station. Carton previously co-hosted afternoons with Roberts before his conviction on federal fraud charges in 2017, which resulted in a three-and-a-half-year sentence, of which he served about a year. After his release, Carton was rehired by WFAN to co-host with Roberts.

This latest development allows Carton to reclaim his place in the station’s lineup, which includes popular shows like “Boomer & Gio” in the morning and the new pairing of Roberts and Barber.

Carton’s past experiences at FS1, where he hosted a show that was ultimately unsuccessful, led him back to WFAN, indicating that both Carton and the station believe this move will spark renewed interest among listeners.