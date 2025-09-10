Craig Conover Launches New Production Company Amid Career Evolution

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Craig Conover, a star from Bravo’s hit reality show ‘Southern Charm,’ has officially launched his own television production company, Plaid Horse Productions. The announcement came on September 8, 2025, marking a significant career shift for the 36-year-old lawyer and entrepreneur.

Conover has partnered with Media Trifecta, co-founded by Sharone Ostrovsky, to produce a series of ensemble-driven reality shows, competition formats, and socially-focused projects. In a statement, Conover expressed enthusiasm about stepping behind the camera after more than a decade in front of it. “It feels awesome to be stepping behind the scenes and getting involved from day one—helping shape the vision and build out the programming,” he said.

Jerry Casselano, Conover’s longtime business partner, will take on the role of President of Plaid Horse Productions. Casselano also serves as Co-Founder and CEO of Conover’s home goods business, Sewing Down South. “Being part of something from the ground up like this is really exciting, and I couldn’t ask for a better team,” added Conover.

Ostrovsky commented on Conover’s creative talents, stating, “Craig has proven himself to be a true creative force… the response from our early conversations with buyers has already confirmed that his instincts are spot on.”

Besides his production company, Conover is busy with other ventures, including a wedding venue business in Charleston that he is developing with fellow ‘Southern Charm’ star Austen Kroll. The duo aims to provide a more affordable option for couples looking to hold their ceremonies in the area.

Conover continues to build his brand, and his recent appearance as a guest judge on the new season of ‘Top Chef‘ highlights his broadening influence in the entertainment industry.