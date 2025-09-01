Craig Jones Invitational 2 Kicks Off with Intense Grappling Action in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Forty-four top grapplers gathered at the Thomas & Mack Arena for the Craig Jones Invitational 2, offering a chance to compete for a $1 million cash prize. The two-day event kicked off on Saturday, August 30, and will continue Sunday, August 31, at 8:30 ET/5:30 PDT. Grapplers will battle in an eight-team bracket in a quintet format, along with a women’s bracket for a $100,000 prize.

The matches streamed live on FloGrappling and the FloGrappling YouTube channel. For those unable to watch, real-time results, updates, and analysis were available throughout the weekend.

The opening day of action included several highlights. Craig Jones faced Chael Sonnen, winning via buggy choke, before rematching him and securing another victory with the same technique. The crowd eagerly supported both competitors.

In the women’s bracket, Helena Crevar submitted Sarah Galvão via Aoki lock in the final round, advancing to the final for a chance at the cash prize. The competition was fierce, showing the skill level of all contestants.

The newly formed B-Team, showcasing strength in grappling, defeated Team Australia in a last-man-standing match. Victor Hugo impressed with his performance, showcasing solid passing work that led to multiple wins for his team. B Team will now face New Wave in the finals, continuing the day two escapades.

Notably, teams America, Europe, 10th Planet, and Daisy Fresh were eliminated on the first day, narrowing the field down to four: New Wave, Atos, Australia, and B Team. Each match brought a mix of strategy and technical prowess, with many ending in referee decisions due to the low number of submissions.

With the finals approaching, grapplers are eager to secure their reputations and the prize fund, setting the stage for an exciting conclusion to this unique grappling event.