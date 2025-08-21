Craig Kimbrel Reaches Free Agency After Rangers Release

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Pitcher Craig Kimbrel was granted his release by the Texas Rangers on Thursday, August 21, 2025. He had been playing in Triple-A Round Rock after signing a minor-league deal with the Rangers in June.

During his time with the Round Rock Express, Kimbrel recorded a 3.86 ERA over 21 innings. Despite his efforts, he was never called up to the major leagues during his tenure with the Rangers.

Shortly after his release, Kimbrel quickly signed a new contract with the Houston Astros later that same day, as reported by Jeff Passan of ESPN. The Astros are currently seeking bullpen reinforcements due to Josh Hader‘s shoulder injury.

Although Kimbrel’s return to the major leagues with Houston comes at a crucial time, he is not expected to be a significant factor in the save opportunities right away.