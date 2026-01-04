Craig Morgan to Perform at Seahawks vs. 49ers Game

Santa Clara, California — Country music artist Craig Morgan is set to perform “God Bless America” during the NFC West Title game between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, January 3. The highly anticipated matchup will take place at Levi's Stadium at 5:00 p.m. PT and will air live on ABC/ESPN.

This performance comes as America celebrates its 250th anniversary. Morgan, a decorated Army Reserve soldier and country music hitmaker, is no stranger to honoring his country through music. With nearly 2.5 billion career streams, he is best known for hits like “Redneck Yacht Club” and “That’s What I Love About Sunday.” His recent EP, “American Soundtrack,” continues to reflect themes of faith and patriotism.

Craig Morgan has a storied career, having been inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2008. He also serves as a strong supporter of military personnel, having made over sixteen trips overseas to perform for troops. His dedication was recognized with the Army’s Outstanding Civilian Service Medal in 2018.

In addition to his musical achievements, Morgan’s memoir, “God, Family, Country,” chronicles his life experiences, including his recent return to the Army Reserve. He shares how he fought against sex traffickers and worked alongside the CIA during his military tenure.

As fans prepare for the game this Saturday, they can look forward to not only a thrilling football match but also a patriotic performance by Morgan.