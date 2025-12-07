Entertainment
Craig Piligian Exits Lionsgate Alternative Television After 10-Year Run
Los Angeles, CA – Craig Piligian, a key figure in reality television, is departing Lionsgate Alternative Television and Pilgrim Media Group at the end of 2025. The surprising news follows his sale of the remaining stake in Pilgrim Media Group to Lionsgate last year for approximately $200 million.
Piligian, who has been a prominent player since the mid-90s, will remain with the company through the year as a consultant and executive producer for various projects. His departure marks a significant transition in the reality TV landscape.
Starting his career as an assignment editor at KTNV in Las Vegas, Piligian transitioned to producing in 1991 with series like Emergency Call and Real Stories of the Highway Patrol. He founded Pilgrim Films & Television in 1997 and gained major recognition with the hit series Survivor. Piligian served as a co-executive producer during the show’s first season and went on to produce subsequent seasons.
His production credits also include shows like American Chopper, Ghost Hunters, and Dirty Jobs, with the latter hosting Mike Rowe and airing for ten seasons on Discovery. Piligian created The Ultimate Fighter, which has seen 14 seasons on Spike TV and continues on ESPN+.
Under Lionsgate Alternative Television, Piligian’s influence has been pivotal in shaping the unscripted genre, contributing to notable series such as Naked and Afraid and Netflix’s Killer Inside.
The change comes at a challenging time for unscripted producers, prompting questions about Piligian’s next steps. Insiders speculated he may form a new television venture.
Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer praised Piligian’s contributions, stating, “We’ve had a great 10-year run together. Craig helped us build our brand in the unscripted space and guided us through the pandemic. He’s a good friend and a great entrepreneur.”
