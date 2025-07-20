Cram Fire Becomes Largest Active Wildfire in Oregon

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Oregon — A wildfire that began Sunday evening has rapidly grown to become the largest active wildfire in Oregon. The Cram fire, located off mile post 76 on Highway 97 near Willowdale, has already burned 20,000 acres and is currently 0% contained, according to Central Oregon Fire.

The fire ignited around 5:32 p.m. on private land, and the cause is still under investigation. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

Evacuation orders have been issued by Jefferson and Wasco counties as the wildfire spreads due to high temperatures and strong winds. Level 1, 2, and 3 evacuation orders were enacted on Sunday night and Monday. Level 3 orders, which require immediate evacuation, were set for areas east of Gateway in Jefferson County to the border with Wheeler County, and in Wasco County, east of Highway 97 and south of Highway 293.

A shelter has been established at Madras Middle School, and the Jefferson County Middle School is being used as an evacuation site by a Red Cross team. The Jefferson County Fairgrounds is also prepared to hold evacuees’ large animals until Friday.

As the fire spread throughout Monday, Gov. Tina Kotek invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act, enabling the Oregon State Fire Marshal to deploy a state all-hazard incident management team and four task forces from Lane, Multnomah, Washington, and Yamhill counties for additional support and protection.

According to Mariana Ruiz-Temple, the state’s fire marshal, this marks the sixth invocation of the Emergency Conflagration Act this summer. Last year, Kotek called for the act a record 17 times.

In addition to the Cram fire, firefighters have responded to seven other new wildfires across central Oregon since Sunday.